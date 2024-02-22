Life-saving charity lifted up by support from Wellingborough's Glenvale Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) has received vital support from the developers behind Glenvale Park in Wellingborough.

The Glenvale Park team has chosen to support the life-saving charity by hosting one of its textile recycling banks on-site in a bid to help raise the vital funds needed for each mission the service undertakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Best, director of Midtown Capital, Managing Partner of Glenvale Park LLP, said: “The new donation bank is part of our ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in Wellingborough.

The Glenvale Park bank with Darren Cottrell and WNAA communications manager Camilla Raca

“At Glenvale Park, we aspire to leave a lasting legacy that extends beyond the development and its homes, which is why we are delighted to be able to support the local air ambulance while encouraging sustainable fashion."

The hosted recycling bank on Glenvale’s premises will enable residents to drop-off donations of clothing, accessories and small electrical items, and the donation bank has already proved popular with generous amounts of clothing contributed by residents in recent weeks.

The charity’s business support manager, Liz Kelly, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Glenvale Park for hosting one of our clothing reuse banks on site, this will allow their community to support our charity with their preloved items to ensure they stay in the circular economy for longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a great and easy way to work towards sustainability, diverting textiles from landfill, all while helping our charity – which receives no government or NHS funding - to raise the £2,300 needed for each vital mission.”

The air ambulance in action

Residents of Wellingborough are encouraged to support the life-saving Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance by donating to the bank, situated in the car park by Toad Hall Nursery and the community centre at Glenvale Park in Niort Way, Beaumont Road, Wellingborough.

The exact location can be found using What Three Words: name.tracks.fund.

The charity would be delighted for more community spaces, education establishments and businesses to support its vital service across Northamptonshire by hosting one of the charity’s recycling banks – a great and easy way to work towards sustainability and divert textiles from landfill while helping the charity save more lives.