Life-saving bleed kits are being installed in Kettering to ensure treatment for victims of attacks or accidents can begin before the arrival of paramedics.

The emergency kits, in cabinets just like defibrillators, provide vital first aid for anyone bleeding from a serious injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering Town Council is using cash from its community infrastructure fund to pay for the kits and is working with Off The Streets North Northants to get as many as possible installed in the town.

Cllr Mark Rowley with one of the kits

The first are being put up at the Newlands Shopping Centre and railway station, with more to come in Rockingham Road, by the Salvation Army citadel, and later in Mill Road Park and Meadow Road Park.

Cllr Mark Rowley (Con), chairman of the council’s finance and governance committee, said: “I am really pleased to see these kits being installed in the town.