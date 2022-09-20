‘Leave extra time’ for journeys because of A45 closure in Northamptonshire this weekend

Drivers are being advised to leave extra time for journeys if using they are using the A45 in Northamptonshire this weekend.

A stretch of carriageway between Great Doddington (junction 11) and the Wilby Way roundabout (A45/A509) will be closed for essential maintenance.

The eastbound carriageway will be closed from 8pm on Friday, September 23 until 6am on Monday, September 26. There will also be one lane closed on the westbound carriageway.

The A45 at Great Doddington looking towards Wellingborough

Work began earlier this month to repair two sections of embankment on the eastbound carriageway and one on the westbound where there has been some slippage.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “Resurfacing of the carriageway will take place where necessary and the road markings and studs refreshed while some of the deep drainage pipes are also being replaced to improve the drainage of surface water.

“Most of the work is being carried out overnight and through lane closures where possible but some full road closures will be required to ensure the safety of workers and road users.”

The eastbound carriageway is also due to be closed the following weekend from Friday, September, 30, to Monday, October, 3.

Details of planned closures can be found on the A45 Doddington Improvements webpage.

The official diversion will direct traffic to travel eastbound on the A428 from Northampton’s Barnes Meadow Interchange and travel past Great Houghton and Yardley Hastings to Toll Bar Roundabout. Here, they will be directed to join the A509 and travel northbound past Wollaston to A45 J14 (Wellingborough) where traffic may re-join the A45.