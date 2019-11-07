Leaks, cracks and untold damage: Inside Corby's new-build nightmares
Families who bought what was supposed to be their dream home on Corby's Priors Hall estate have reported hundreds of faults.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 6:00 am
Problems with the houses - all built by Bourne-based Larkfleet Homes - have left residents at the end of their tether and demanding action.
They have reported cracks and leaks causing further damage, unsafe work, shoddily-fitted bathrooms and kitchens and poorly decorated rooms.
See some of the faults reported by the eleven houses we spoke to below.