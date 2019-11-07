The Larkfleet Homes marketing suite.

Leaks, cracks and untold damage: Inside Corby's new-build nightmares

Families who bought what was supposed to be their dream home on Corby's Priors Hall estate have reported hundreds of faults.

By Kate Cronin and Sam Wildman
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 6:00 am

Problems with the houses - all built by Bourne-based Larkfleet Homes - have left residents at the end of their tether and demanding action.

They have reported cracks and leaks causing further damage, unsafe work, shoddily-fitted bathrooms and kitchens and poorly decorated rooms.

See some of the faults reported by the eleven houses we spoke to below.

1. Leaking switch

Marc and Stacie Smith's home in Kestrel Road has water trickling from a switch down a wall.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Black mould

Damage caused by a bathroom leak left black mould in Danielle Lynes' house.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Damaged walls

This was how one wall was left in Marc and Stacie Smith's house

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Water leaks

Neil Poole returned home to find water leaking through a ceiling and down a wall

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 7