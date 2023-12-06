Leading Northamptonshire charity recruits new head of service
Tom Davies, previously head of Spectrum Northants’ education service, joined this leading Northamptonshire charity in November 2023. His role includes overseeing the care, education, quality and transition functions of the charity.
Tom said: “Teamwork Trust is a brilliant organisation - passionate about ensuring that everyone has access to the same chances, choices and opportunities. I am committed to doing everything possible to support service users and help Teamwork Trust maintain and further its status as one of Northamptonshire’s leading providers.”
This Northamptonshire charity, which has centres in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, has been supporting autistic adults, people with learning disabilities and individuals with mental health needs for more than 40 years.
Tom, whose career has included the position of course Lead at Northampton College’s Supported Learning Department, brings with him over 15 years’ experience working with people with additional needs. He has also previously worked as a carer and as a speech and language therapy assistant.
Helen Burdett-Wright, Chief Executive at Teamwork Trust, said: “Tom brings with him years of expertise and we are delighted to welcome him to the team. Tom is calm, reassuring and experienced and is already proving popular with our service users. Exciting time ahead.”
Teamwork Trust service user Michael said: “Nice to have Tom here and hope he enjoys the experience.”
Fellow service user Barnaby said: “Really happy that Tom is here, he will be good at Teamwork. It was nice that I had already met him at Northampton College.”
Tom has taken over from Vickie Bell, the charity’s former Head of Programmes, who worked at Teamwork Trust for more than a decade.
Helen added: “Vickie was a much-valued member of our team for many years and we want to thank her for her unwavering commitment and dedication to Teamwork Trust and wish her all the best in the future. Since Tom has joined us, he’s already doing excellent work, really understands our vision and is proving to be a real hit with our service users and staff. Thank you Vickie and welcome to the team Tom.”
Find out more about Teamwork Trust here: https://www.teamworktrust.co.uk