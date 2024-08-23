Leading Corby composer bringing ‘all that jazz’ to Chester House Estate next week
Pete started playing saxophone during his school years and has since performed locally, nationally and internationally.
He is returning to his home county for one night only for a special performance at The Summer Jazz Garden Party.
Pete said: "I am delighted to be returning to the county to play at The Chester House Estate with the band.
“It is such a stunning venue and will be the perfect late summer soiree.
“We are looking forward to seeing some familiar faces as well as welcoming inspiring young musicians in the county.”
The band uses the classic line-up of baritone, tenor, Alto and soprano saxophones, bringing a mixture of standards and compositions. Each member is a soloist in their own right and will feature throughout the evening.
Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader for North Northamptonshire Council and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “It is such a privilege to welcome Pete and his colleagues to the Chester House Estate for what, I am sure, will be a brilliant night of jazz.
“This event brings a new dynamic to the estate, adding to, and complementing the other events and performers we have throughout the year.
“It is always wonderful to showcase home grown talent, especially one who has gone on to have a fantastically successful career both at home and on the international stage, we are all really excited to have Pete back home where his love of the saxophone first started.”
The Summer Jazz Garden Party will take place on Friday, August 30, with doors opening at 5pm for a 6.30pm start.
Canapes will be served on arrival, the Haybarn Bar will be open serving refreshments, and the BBQ will be fired up serving food throughout the evening.
There is a suggested ‘elegant’ dress code, and the estate team are urging people to book in advance as tickets are selling fast.
To book tickets and find out more information visit The Chester House Estate website https://chesterhouseestate.org/.
