Launch of Wellingborough mayor's 'MindfulYou' app hopes to 'support the mental health and well-being of our community'

Wellingborough Conservative Group and town mayor, Cllr Raj Mishra have launched a new app aimed at helping local people to navigate the stresses of daily life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MindfulYou app is currently available to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and focuses on exercises and sessions that help reduce stress through meditation.

The app, which is available on platforms including smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers, hopes to ‘mental health support accessible’ to local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wellingborough Conservative Group spokesman said: “This initiative is a heartfelt commitment to supporting the mental health and well-being of our community.

The MindfulYou app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store

"Life in Wellingborough can be challenging, with daily stresses affecting families, workers, and students. MindfulYou offers simple, effective tools to help everyone find calm and resilience.

"This initiative aims to make mental health support accessible, reducing stress, anxiety, and sleeplessness. By offering free access, Cllr Mishra and the group are fostering a stronger, more connected Wellingborough where everyone can thrive.

“As locals, we've seen our town’s strength and struggles, we hope for a chance to find peace and build a brighter future together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group says local people have benefitted from the app’s features, which include two-minute guided meditations and short, accessible sessions designed to be completed on a tight schedule, saying the sessions ‘helped me find calm during tough days.’

Users can enter the code WELLBEING2025 at sign-up for 12 months of free access. After the free period the app costs £1.99 per month, or £14.99 for a year.

For more information, contact at [email protected] or visit www.mindfulyou.co.