The first ever parliamentary inquiry into young and young adult carers revealed this month that there are now an estimated one million young carers in the UK and that the time they spend caring can lead to them falling behind at school and can damage their life opportunities (All Party Parliamentary Group Inquiry, Nov 2023).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northamptonshire Young Carers Service (NYCS) supports young carers across the county and sees first hand the impact a caring role can have on a young person and their life chances. They have been working with local young filmmaker, Ellie Wickes, to give young carers an opportunity to have their voice heard and share their experience, in a new short film, ‘One Million of Us: Recognising and Supporting Young Carers’. The film will be launched at a premier on December 12th at the Holiday Inn, Corby.

With the support of a grant from the Northamptonshire Community Foundation, young carers registered with the service have worked alongside Ellie, to research and design the content of the film, which captures what it can be like to be a young carer. Kaycee said,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When I’m doing something like this (a painting activity with NYCS) it takes me away from my siblings and makes me calm because when I’m at home I’m sometimes stressed and when I come out it gets the stress off of me”.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Ash, who cares for his parents who have both had a stroke, features in the film and allowed cameras into his home to see what a day in the life of a young carer can be like. He said, about being involved in the making of the film,

“It was good to express myself and tell everyone what it is like to be a young carer. I feel amazed and proud of myself that the film will be shown to people”.

Annie Freestone, Service Manager for Northamptonshire Young Carers Service, said,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young carers involved in the making of the film were very clear about what they wanted to see included: they wanted to have their voices heard, they wanted to show what a typical day might look like for a young carer, they wanted to show the kinds of activities they come out to with the Young Carers Service and, most of all, they wanted to show the positives as well as the negatives, the joys as well as the challenges that being a young carer can bring. We hope that by making and sharing this film we can help increase the identification of young carers by schools and professionals and thereby improve the support they can access.”

The young carers were involved at every stage of the production, creating storyboards, compiling interview questions and helping with filming and photography and they want to see the film shared with educational and health professionals across the county, to help raise awareness about the experience of young carers.