Parties are in discussion over a new lease for the former Wilko building in Rushden.

The popular chain used to trade from one of the units in Eaton Walk, just off the High Street and part of the town's main shopping area.

But following the collapse of the discount homeware retailer last summer, shoppers were sad to see the Rushden store close and left asking questions over the future of the unit.

The former East Northants Council bought the site in June 2017, but ownership passed to North Northants Council (NNC) when the new unitary authority came into existence in April 2021.

The former home of Wilko in Rushden town centre

A spokesman for NNC has given the Northants Telegraph an update on the current situation with the former home of Wilko.

The council spokesman said: “A lease for the unit is currently being agreed between parties.

"More details will be available once the lease is complete.”

When East Northants Council bought the site, it described it as a 'key strategic site' in the centre of Rushden.

It said the purchase of the site, occupied by Wilko and Iceland at the time before the frozen food store relocated to the High Street in January 2021, was part of the council’s Enterprising East Northamptonshire initiative to drive economic growth across the district.