Latest Ofsted report shows Thrapston Primary School improves to 'good'

Pupils, staff and governors at Thrapston Primary School have been celebrating after being rated as ‘good’ in all areas by Ofsted.

Described as inclusive and welcoming, the school moved up one grade after a two-day inspection which took place in September.

Ofsted said that teachers at the school, led by headteacher Pauline Turner, have a secure understanding of the subjects they teach with purposeful and interesting lessons for the 483 pupils.

Pupils from Thrapston Primary School celebrate the 'good' rating

Fiona McGill, chair of governors, said: “This fantastic result is a testament to the efforts of Mrs Turner together with the dedicated senior leadership team and all the staff at Thrapston Primary School.

"The past three-and-a half years, since our previous inspection in January 2019, have been extremely challenging. Staff have had to cope with school closures, establishing an effective online learning platform and supporting children through the disruption to their education as well as their return to ‘normal’ in-school lessons. At the same time, staff have continued to develop the curriculum alongside their teaching skills to address the elements identified in the previous Ofsted report.”

The inspection team during their feedback said:

∙ Thrapston Primary School is a happy school. Pupils feel safe. Staff and pupils are welcoming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

∙ The pastoral support for all pupils is a strength.

∙ Leaders provide an ambitious curriculum for all pupils, including children in the early years.

∙ Pupils enjoy reading. They understand the importance of learning to read.

∙ The arrangements for safeguarding are effective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

∙ Staff feel valued and supported by leaders and the governing body.

Ms McGill added: “The governors would like to thank all the children, who are such positive ambassadors for the school and who spoke so confidently to the inspectors.

“Thank you to all the staff at Thrapston Primary School who have worked tirelessly over the past few years to enable the school to achieve this result and for their unfailing support of our children. And last, but not least, thank you to all our parents and carers who have supported the school throughout and to those who shared their views with inspectors through the online portal.”