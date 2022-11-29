Latest Ofsted inspection sees Wellingborough's Sir Christopher Hatton Academy fall from outstanding to good

School bosses say their latest Ofsted rating of good is ‘positive’ despite being outstanding at their last full inspection.

Hatton Academies Trust says it is ‘pleased to share a positive report’ for Sir Christopher Hatton Academy after inspectors visited the Wellingborough school on October 11 and 12.

While the school was rated outstanding for personal development and sixth form provision, inspectors said quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, and leadership and management are good, giving an overall rating of good.

Co-principals Nick Salisbury and Alastair Mitchell

The report states: “This school was last inspected seven years ago and judged outstanding under a previous inspection framework.

"This reflected the school’s overall effectiveness under the inspection framework in use at the time.

"From then until November 2020, the school was exempted by law from routine inspection, so there has been a longer gap than usual between inspections.

"Judgements in this report are based on the current inspection framework and also reflect changes that may have happened at any point since the last inspection.”

Inspectors described the sixth form provision as exceptional, saying: “Students enjoy the challenges offered by a demanding curriculum.

"Their positive attitudes and commitment to learning underpin their high achievements.

"Students are very well prepared to take their next steps into adulthood.

"Almost all secure appropriate education, training or employment placements when they move on.”

The report also highlighted the work the academy undertakes in promoting the personal development of its students, ensuring they have a comprehensive appreciation of diversity and inclusion.

The report praised the school’s leadership team, describing them as ‘forward thinking and continually striving to improve the school.’

Inspectors said teaching staff are seen as subject experts who use their in-depth knowledge to make helpful links between what pupils know already and new information.

Co-principals Nick Salisbury and Alastair Mitchell said: “We are very pleased that the inspection team recognised and reported on the high quality education students receive while studying at the academy and we want to thank the staff for their tireless work in supporting all of them to ‘achieve excellence’.”

As well as highlighting the academy’s strengths, the report suggests a number of improvements such as planning and implement aspects of the Key Stage 3 curriculum carefully.

And it also said: “A small number of pupils sometimes show a lack of respect to others and become dysregulated.

"Some staff do not always manage these incidents of poor behaviour in the same way.

"This poor behaviour occasionally disrupts others’ learning and their social times.

"Leaders must ensure that everyone has the same high expectations of pupils’ behaviour and conduct.”

The school says all leaders and staff are committed to working ‘relentlessly’ to ensure the required improvements are secured and the overall provision for students remains of the highest standard.

Chief executive officer for Hatton Academies Trust, Rob Hardcastle, said: “Sir Christopher Hatton Academy has achieved a very positive report at its recent Ofsted inspection.

"All of its students, parents and staff can be rightly proud of the many achievements listed in the report.

"I have no doubt the academy will continue to provide a first class education, while always striving to improve its provision for students and families.”