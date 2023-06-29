Latest Ofsted inspection sees Kettering's Compass Primary Academy go from requires improvement to good

Staff and pupils at Kettering’s Compass Primary Academy are celebrating after being rated good by Ofsted.

The school in Windmill Avenue, which is part of Brooke Weston Trust, was rated good in four areas and outstanding for it’s early years provision following a two-day inspection in April.

The report comes four years after the school’s last full inspection, where inspectors rated it as requires improvement.

Compass Primary Academy celebrate their Ofsted rating

The latest report said: “Leaders and staff want to give every pupil ‘tickets for life’ through the best education they can.”

Inspectors noted that pupils are happy at this inclusive school, new joiners quickly settle into this ‘caring school,’ pupils respect the helpful staff who frequently go above and beyond to help them and most parents appreciate that their children are happy and safe at school.

They also said pupils behave well and they want to do their best.

There was praise for school leaders too, with inspectors saying leaders are ambitious for every pupil across the school and that leaders set high expectations with adults working as a team to provide a ‘calm and purposeful environment.’

Jo Fallowell, principal of Compass Primary Academy, said: “I am delighted with the outcome of our Ofsted inspection.

"It is an accurate reflection of the hard work and dedication that our staff have put into transforming the school over the last four years.

"I would like to thank them and our colleagues from Brooke Weston Trust for supporting us on every step of this journey and enabling us to become

the successful school we are today.”

The school’s early years provision was highlighted as particularly strong in the report, with inspectors noting that ‘leaders have ensured that the nursery and Reception classes provide an exceptional start for children.’

Early years staff were commended for their focus on building children’s confidence to communicate effectively and it was observed that ‘adults provide precise support to overcome barriers and close gaps children may have, including children with special educational needs and/or disabilities

(SEND).’

Attention to pupil well-being was also highlighted in the report, which states: “Leaders prioritise pupils’ mental health and physical well-being.

"Pupils learn about different beliefs and family structures.

"Leaders have ensured that pupils understand the concept of right and wrong.”

Inspectors also said that safeguarding was effective, adding: “Leaders make safeguarding the highest priority.

"Recruitment and induction processes are thorough. Staff are well trained.

"They know to share any concern because it could be important.”

CEO of Brooke Weston Trust, Dr Andrew Campbell said: “I know that Jo and her team work tirelessly to deliver the best education possible at Compass Primary Academy and this grading is a testament to that.

“The outstanding judgement of the early years provision, in particular, emphasises the school’s commitment to giving the children in our community the very best start in life.

"I am thrilled for Jo and her team and feel privileged to have been a part of their journey so far.”

Compass Primary Academy has 434 pupils on the school roll aged between three and 11.

The full report can be found on the Ofsted website.

