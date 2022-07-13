Latest Isham bypass consultation to open for residents to have their say

It is nearly two decades since their last public consultation but Isham residents will once again be asked for their opinions on their long-awaited village bypass.

Since the first public consultation in 2003 and public enquiry in 2009, the route has been changed and road designs altered with the dual-carriageway set to skirt closer to houses.

The Kettering end of the bypass plan has needed redrawing to link it to the new roundabout being constructed on the A509 Junction 9 of the A14, now a dual carriageway.

Changes from the original plans include the realignment of the A509 north of Fairfield Road to tie-in to the new roundabout being constructed by developers, shallower cuttings from a 1 in 3 inclination to more ‘conservative’ earthworks design with 1 in 5 embankment and the a reduction in the amount of earth to be removed but the area of land required for the scheme will increase.

Counncillor Graham Lawman, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “The council is committed to ensuring local knowledge and feedback is considered and used to help inform the scheme planning.

“The Isham Bypass is part of the Major Road Network and this scheme is a much-needed project for the region, which local residents have been campaigning for over many years.

“The scheme, once completed, will be a significant benefit to the local community and drivers, cutting down congestion, improving journey times and will help to accommodate future economic and residential growth in the area.”

Consultations will be hosted in Kettering, Isham and Wellingborough as well as online and will start on Friday, July 15, with people encouraged to give their feedback.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has said the the delivery of the Isham Bypass scheme is a priority project for them as it ‘seeks to provide a range of benefits to the local community and road users’, including ‘improving congestion, better travel times, and reduced traffic noise and pollution’ within Isham.

Councillor Jason Smithers, leader of NNC said: “Several consultation sessions are scheduled where people can speak with the planning team, and I encourage the local community to get involved and give their feedback.”

The consultation period is being run from Friday July 15 through to Friday August 26 and the community can visit any of the in-person sessions being held in Kettering, Wellingborough and Isham or visit the online consultation room on the NNC website.

The scheme’s Outline Business Case (OBC) for Government funding for construction and the planning application are currently anticipated to be finalised and submitted by late 2022.

Consultation sessions

• Friday, July 15 from 9am to 4pm at Kettering Market in High Street and Gold Street, Kettering

• Thursday, July 21 from 10am to 7pm at Isham Village Hall

• Saturday, August 20 from 9am to 4pm in Market Street, near the Swansgate Centre, Wellingborough

Members of the public can also attend via online sessions

• Wednesday, August 3 2022 from 6pm to 8pm