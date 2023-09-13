Last chance to stand for election as a Public Governor at Kettering General Hospital

Watch more videos on Shots!

Anyone from across Northamptonshire (Kettering, East Northants, West Northants, Corby, Wellingborough areas) can stand for election to become a Public Governor in their local area if they are over 16. Will you consider it? Elections close 26 September.

We want to attract candidates from all ethnicities, faiths, genders, ages, disabilities, and community groups, to ensure our local areas are well represented.

East Northants Public Governor, Simon Baylis, said “Being a Governor is a great way to give something back by supporting the hospital.

East Northants Public Governor, Simon Baylis, believes being a Governor is a valuable community role

“As Governors we have a close working relationship with directors and senior managers and get involved at many levels.

“I believe with the move towards integrated care across the NHS this type of involvement will become increasingly important.”

There are currently 18 seats available on our Council of Governors.

11 Public Governor seats available. We particularly want to hear from anyone in East Northants, as we have 4 seats available; followed by three in Kettering, two in Wellingborough, one in Corby, one in West Northants and seven NHS staff-only seats.

A key role of the Council of Governors is to hold the Non-Executive Directors, both individually and collectively, to account for the performance of the Board of Directors and to represent patients and staff. This is never more important for our hospital and NHS than now.

No experience or skills are necessary, and training and support is provided, including a laptop/iPad for NHS business only, along with reasonable expenses.

Governors must be able to commit to attend quarterly Council of Governor meetings with the opportunity to observe other key committees or meetings on a range of issues, depending on the time someone has available to contribute.

Individuals can nominate themselves. More information on becoming a governor and membership of KGH here.

For more information on standing for nomination, contact KGH’s Governor and member lead, at [email protected], or phone Sue Broome, 0777 3658937. You must make your application to stand as a Governor by 5pm on September 26.

If more than one candidate stands for a seat, those will go out to vote by KGH members.