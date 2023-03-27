Last chance to apply for street party road closures in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden areas

Residents looking to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III by holding coronation street parties have until midnight tonight (Monday, March 27) to get their road closure applications in.

Communities, parishes and neighbourhoods across North Northamptonshire considering closing a road to celebrate the Coronation may need to apply for a temporary road closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although there is no charge for the applications from May 6 to May 8, they should be made by the end of tonight.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee, street party and celebration in Sandringham Close, Rushden June 2022

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “Groups planning larger parties are also encouraged to let the council know about the event to check issues such as licensing, safety and traffic management.

“Additionally, anyone hosting an event or activity to celebrate the coronation can share their plans and populate the official interactive map and events listing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To apply for a road closure go to https://northamptonshire-self.achieveservice.com/service/Apply_for_a_temporary_road_closure_for_an_event_NNC or visit the digital hub for more information.