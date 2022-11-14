News you can trust since 1897
Large vehicle fire on the A43

Fire and police teams are at the scene

By Callum Faulds
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

An HGV has caught fire on the A43 near the A6003 roundabout at Barford Bridge.

The vehicle could be seen blazing at the side of the road while traffic went past.

The incident was reported at 12.45pm and the road is now closed in both directions while fire teams work at the scene.

Fire and Police teams are on the scene

Police are also in attendance, assisting with traffic.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue tweeted: “We are attending a lorry fire on the A43 near to the A6003 roundabout, Corby, (Barford Bridge) and the road is currently closed in both directions. Please avoid the area while recovery is taking place.”

