Large vehicle fire on the A43
Fire and police teams are at the scene
By Callum Faulds
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The vehicle could be seen blazing at the side of the road while traffic went past.
The incident was reported at 12.45pm and the road is now closed in both directions while fire teams work at the scene.
Police are also in attendance, assisting with traffic.
Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue tweeted: “We are attending a lorry fire on the A43 near to the A6003 roundabout, Corby, (Barford Bridge) and the road is currently closed in both directions. Please avoid the area while recovery is taking place.”