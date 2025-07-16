Large amount of cash and jewellery stolen in Kettering house burglary

A large amount of cash and jewellery have been stolen in a Kettering house burglary.

The burglary took place in Hall Close, Kettering, on Tuesday, July 15, between 7am and 5.30pm.

Northants Police would like to hear from witnesses or from anyone who may have CCTV footage from the area.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought after a burglary took place in Hall Close, Kettering.

“The incident happened on Tuesday, July 15, between 7am and 5.30pm, when the unknown offender/s forced entry to the rear of the property and once inside, stole a large amount of cash and jewellery.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000414667 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”