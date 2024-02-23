Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The by-election to determine who will take the vacant seat on Corby Town Council was held yesterday, with Labour’s Clare Pavitt taking the win.

A seat in the Kingswood ward had been vacant since the former Corby Town councillor and town crier, Anthony Dady, stood down from his role in order to be with family in New Zealand.Clare Pavitt, Labour’s candidate for the Kingswood Ward, received 62 per cent of the vote that saw a 13.5 per cent turnout.

Ms Pavitt received 867 votes, Conservative Mark John Smith polled 246 votes, Liberal Democrat’s Chris Stanbra received 154 votes, and Green candidate Lee Forster gained 130.

Clare Pavitt is now the newest face on Corby Town Council

She said: “I would like to firstly thank all those involved in the election from candidates to North Northants officers involved in putting the election together. I would like to thank my family for their support and the great Labour team who came out to support me, and last but not least the great people of Kingswood for coming out and voting for me on a very cold wet day.