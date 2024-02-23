Labour romp to victory in Corby Town Council by-election
The by-election to determine who will take the vacant seat on Corby Town Council was held yesterday, with Labour’s Clare Pavitt taking the win.
A seat in the Kingswood ward had been vacant since the former Corby Town councillor and town crier, Anthony Dady, stood down from his role in order to be with family in New Zealand.Clare Pavitt, Labour’s candidate for the Kingswood Ward, received 62 per cent of the vote that saw a 13.5 per cent turnout.
Ms Pavitt received 867 votes, Conservative Mark John Smith polled 246 votes, Liberal Democrat’s Chris Stanbra received 154 votes, and Green candidate Lee Forster gained 130.
She said: “I would like to firstly thank all those involved in the election from candidates to North Northants officers involved in putting the election together. I would like to thank my family for their support and the great Labour team who came out to support me, and last but not least the great people of Kingswood for coming out and voting for me on a very cold wet day.
"The community spirit in this ward is strong and I plan on working in the heart of this great community. I have won today and I look forward to Lee Barron winning in the Corby and East Northants seat at the next general election.Leader of Corby Town Council, Cllr Mark Pengelly added: “We wanted to ensure all were aware of this election so we agreed each elector had a polling card and the turnout was higher than the Town council one in Wellingborough with all the publicity associated with it just before Christmas .“Clare will be an asset to the council, she is involved in the community and known to many and we look forward to her involvement in this still relatively new council.”