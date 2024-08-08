Kwik Fit submits plans for garage and MOT centre at Travis Perkins site in Rushden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kwik Fit is looking to open a new garage and MOT centre in Rushden.

The car servicing and repair business has applied for full planning permission for change of use of the former Travis Perkins builders merchants to a garage and MOT centre, as well as external alterations to facilitate Kwik Fit’s occupation and use of the site.

The prominent site, which is currently owned by Euro Properties Investments Limited, sits on the corner of High Street and John Clark Way in the town centre.

Planning documents say: “The site will be occupied by Kwik Fit, and it will be used for the sale and fitting of tyres, exhausts, brakes, and other vehicle servicing and repairs as well as MOT testing.”

The former Travis Perkins builders merchants in Rushden

The application goes on to say: “There are clear tangible benefits for Rushden town centre from the development being taken forward by Kwik Fit.

"It will ensure that the use of the building is brought inline with the requirements of Policy 12 of the Local Plan and will provide a positive contribution to the town centre.

"The development represents new investment and will result in the creation of six jobs at the site, helping to meet the employment needs of the district.

"The development will not resulting in unacceptable level of traffic generation when compared to the existing use of the site, as a builders merchants which generates comparable traffic levels.”

The former Travis Perkins builders merchants in Rushden

Minor changes are proposed to the site and building to achieve Kwik Fit’s operational requirements, but vehicular access to the site would remain unchanged via John Clark Way.

Parking arrangements are yet to be formalised to incorporate 18 spaces including one disabled space, but it is proposed that these would be located to the front of the commercial unit, similar to the existing arrangements

The Northants Telegraph contacted Kwik Fit for a comment on the plans, but while a company spokesman said they were interested in opening a centre in Rushden, they were unable to provide any further details at this stage.

Kwik Fit currently operates more than 600 centres across the UK, including sites in Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough.