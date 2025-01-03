Kwik Fit coming to Rushden as plans approved for new garage and MOT centre on former Travis Perkins site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After submitting an application last summer, Kwik Fit has been given the go-ahead to open a new site in Rushden town centre.

The garage will take over the space that used to be the former Travis Perkins site in Rushden’s High Street – the latter of which closed its doors in 2022 – which is currently owned by Euro Properties Investments Limited.

Kwik Fit currently has more than 600 centres across the UK, including sites in Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough.

The company now has three years to move into the space in Rushden after permission was granted on December 23 and will set about making minor alterations to the building.

Kwik Fit is set to move into Rushden High Street after plans were approved on December 23

Now that it has been approved, the change of use of the premises will include changes to the building such as the removal of the existing entrance door, screen and security shutter which are to be replaced with brickwork to facilitate the addition of an aluminium entrance door. To the front of the building, a single floor mounted condensing unit is proposed to be erected, with the changed believed to be ‘reflective and sympathetic to what currently exists at the site.’

A reconfigured car park will increase the number of available parking spaces to 18, including one disabled bay.

Initially, Environmental Protection had objected to the plans on the basis that there would be a noise impact on nearby residents, however a revised assessment was later accepted

At the time the application was submitted, a document read: “There are clear tangible benefits for Rushden town centre from the development being taken forward by Kwik Fit.

“It will ensure that the use of the building is brought inline with the requirements of Policy 12 of the Local Plan and will provide a positive contribution to the town centre.”

Though opening times have not been confirmed, the plans say the business can be open to trade between the hours of 8am to 6pm on Mondays to Fridays, 8am to 5pm on Saturdays, and 10am to 4pm Sundays and bank holidays, not dissimilar to the opening times of Kwik Fit’s garage in Oxford Street, Wellingborough..

Kwik Fit has been contacted by the Northants Telegraph for comment.