Knifeman lunges at teenager in Wollaston alleyway

A teenager has been lunged at by a knife-wielding man in an alleyway in Wollaston.

The 18-year-old was walking through an alleyway between Hinwick Road and Briarwood Way between 12.50am and 1am on Sunday (July 3).

As he walked through the jitty he was approached by another man who then brought out a knife and lunged at the teenager – fortunately missing him.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “As the 18-year-old man walked through the alleyway next to the Salvation Army building, and he was approached by another man.

“This man then produced a knife and lunged at the teenager, causing him to move backwards before turning and running to safety. Fortunately, no contact was made with the knife.

“The offender was a black man in his 30s, and of a stocky build, He was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up.”