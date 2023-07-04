News you can trust since 1897
KLV supporters celebrate on day that was to see Kettering gym, theatre and sports centre close

Gym supporters and users met to celebrate the reprieve
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 09:08 BST

On the day that would have seen the closure of Kettering’s theatre, sports arena and popular gym facility, users have gathered to celebrate its reprieve.

Balance Health Club bar saw gym users, supporters and staff mark the day that had been earmarked as the last day of the Kettering Conference Centre.

Joining the party was leader of North Northants Council Cllr Jason Smithers – at the invitation of the KLV Support Group.

KLV supporters celebrate on the day the sports and leisure centre was to shut
KLV supporters celebrate on the day the sports and leisure centre was to shut
Balance Club member Anita Hallett joined other residents to raise a toast to the success of the two-month-long campaign.

She said: “It’s been the best news we’ve had in a long time. I would have been heartbroken if the place had closed. It would have been a huge loss for Kettering.

“But the feeling turned around from people thinking they were going to lose their jobs to one of a celebration. I’m so happy for everybody – staff, members and the community. We have put five investors in front of Phoenix so I’m feeling very hopeful. It’s a very different feel to a week ago.”

Dianne Green and Anita Hallett were presented with flowers for their work with the KLV Support Group
Dianne Green and Anita Hallett were presented with flowers for their work with the KLV Support Group
Addressing the party, group member Jack Macdonald-Lucas thanked everyone for supporting the campaign and the staff for successfully keeping KLV open.

He said: “Now we need to make more of a success of KLV. We’ve all taken the place for granted a little bit so we want you to book things to make sure we have a building for the next 20 years. If we don’t keep working, we’re going to have this again in five to six years.”

Celebrating after a gym class was member of 20 years, Linda Arneill.

She said: “I held a coffee morning for Team Work and they helped me raise £500 with the support from the members. Balance is not just a health club, it’s a community.

"I never thought it would shut, it’s too important to the people of the town.”

Gym member Bill Burton also went along to raise a glass to mark the reprieve, he said: “I came to celebrate and drinking to everyone who made this happen.”

Mr MacDonald-Lucas added: “Let’s wake the sleeping giant that is KLV. I feel there’s a sunset for Compass and a new dawn for Phoenix.”

Related topics:Kettering