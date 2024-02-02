Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A surviving kitten from a litter that had been put in a plastic bag and then dumped in a skip has been rescued by kind refuse workers in Wellingborough.

The welfare team from Wellingborough and Rushden Cats Protection was called to the Finedon Road Industrial Estate recycling centre yesterday after two kittens were found alive in the skip.

One of the workers had noticed movement in the rubbish he had been shifting using machinery.

Clover/UGC

Both kittens were taken to Swanspool Veterinary Hospital but sadly one had to be put down humanely. The other has survived its ordeal.

Ann Glaus, branch team leader Wellingborough and Rushden Cats Protection, said: “It's very sad that people feel that they have to resort to such drastic actions when there is help available and also neutering in so important, all this could have been avoided.

“An operator using equipment in one of the skips noticed something move and fall to the ground, he stopped working to check and found a kitten, bleeding and covered in dirt.

"They then discovered another kitten stuck in the machinery. The two kittens were rushed to Swanspool Vets who found that one was badly injured and could not be saved but the other one, now called Clover, was in slightly better condition and appeared just to have trauma to her head.

Clover is being cared for by Wellingborough & Rushden Cats Protection/UGC

"Today we noticed a lump in Clover’s groin so she taken back to the vet and found to have a hernia, which is being operated on this afternoon.

“We would like to offer our thanks to the guys at the recycling centre for their vigilance, our super vets at Swanspool who helped at a minute’s notice and our lovely fosterers who work with these little ones.”

Ann added: “We would like to get the message out to people that is so unnecessary. We are here to help as are the RSPCA, Animals in Need and other rescues.

“We would also urge people to contact us, or any other rescue organisation including vets, before resorting to this sort of action with kittens.”