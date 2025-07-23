Kittens dumped outside Wellingborough nursery in carrier

A litter of kittens and their mum were found dumped outside a nursery in Wellingborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Animals In Need in Little Irchester received a call about the poor animals yesterday (Tuesday, July 22) morning.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott told the Northants Telegraph: “We had a call to say a carrier holding a nursing cat and litter of kittens had been abandoned outside Croyland Road Nursery in Wellingborough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After receiving the call, volunteers from the charity went out to help the cat and her five kittens.

Some of the kittens abandoned in Wellingborough yesterday (Tuesday)

They will check them over and look after the family of cats until a new home can be found for them.

For more information about Animals In Need and its work rescuing and re-homing animals across Northamptonshire and beyond for the past 30 years, visit their website here.