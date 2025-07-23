Kittens dumped outside Wellingborough nursery in carrier
Animals In Need in Little Irchester received a call about the poor animals yesterday (Tuesday, July 22) morning.
Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott told the Northants Telegraph: “We had a call to say a carrier holding a nursing cat and litter of kittens had been abandoned outside Croyland Road Nursery in Wellingborough.”
After receiving the call, volunteers from the charity went out to help the cat and her five kittens.
They will check them over and look after the family of cats until a new home can be found for them.
For more information about Animals In Need and its work rescuing and re-homing animals across Northamptonshire and beyond for the past 30 years, visit their website here.
