A Northampton secondary school will remain closed for a second day, with the exception of Year 11 students.

Kingsthorpe College announced it would be closed on Thursday (March 23) after an incident in the community on Wednesday (March 22).

The school has now updated its website to inform parents and pupils that the school will open for Year 11 students only on Friday (March 24).

The school closed following an incident in the community.

A notice on the Kingsthorpe College website reads: “On Friday March 24, 2023, school will be open to Year 11 students only. Students are to attend school at 11am where they will follow a programme and support will be available. Students will leave the site at 1.15pm.

"All other year groups will have an online learning menu to access.”

Northamptonshire Police has launched a murder investigation after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Kingsthorpe close to the Cock Hotel junction on Wednesday.

Police were initially called to Harborough Road at about 3.35pm, as well the air ambulance. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the boy died shortly afterwards, a police spokesman said. Forensics were later seen at the scene.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene and friends have paid tribute to the boy – who has been named locally, however Chronicle & Echo has chosen not to do so until his identity is formally released by Northamptonshire Police, out of respect for the family.

Four people – including a 14-year-old boy – were arrested following the incident. The others include a 49-year-old, a 21-year-old and a 16-year-old. They all remain in police custody.

Police officers are now appealing for witness or any information – no matter how small.

Superintendent Rachael Handford said earlier today: "With that, we would also encourage people with information, however small, to get in touch with us a soon as they can, if they have not already done so.

“Any little detail may assist our investigation. And we would rather have small pieces of information that are well meaning and then not use them, than not have them at all."

Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000174855.

