Corby Town Council has been able to support six community groups via the King's Coronation Community Grant and 21 close knit communities via the King’s Teapot fund.

This news ensures there will be lots of celebrations happening in Corby throughout the Coronation weekend.

The town council has also requested that community groups send a photograph of their event to keep a record of ‘How Corby celebrated the King’s Coronation’ to preserve this piece of history for future generations.

Chairman of the council’s finance committee, Cllr Simon Rielly said: “We are delighted to have been in a position to help fund street parties, tea dances, community BBQs, entertainment and even a bench for Corby residents. Our focus is and always will be with the community.”

This year (2023/24), a pot of £38,000 has been set aside for the Community Grant Fund to help charities, not for profit organisations and constituted groups.

Corby Town Council's grants of up to a value of £2,000 are available once a year.

Grants are available to any not-for-profit organisation (who are based in Corby only) that wishes to complete a one-off project or project that will require funding for up to a maximum or three years where normally a tapering grant contribution will be considered.

Funding for years two and three if agreed subsequently will be based on a reducing grant with the aim of the project becoming self financing at year four.

