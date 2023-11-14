Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cathy Fountain, of The Cloisters, (pictured with Serve fundraising manager Nick Tite and her carer Clare), used the Rushden-based charity for medical appointments and was so pleased she held a bring and buy sale.

Family, residents and friends helped raise an amazing £1,018.80 for funds.

Nick said: “What a brilliant event and I know just how much hard work went into this fundraiser.

“I’d like to thank Cathy, and all her family and friends and residents of the Cloisters, as well as all the businesses which helped contribute. It is truly heart-warming and will go a long way to supporting people with their medical appointments in the future."