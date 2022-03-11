Kind Corby schoolgirl's pocket money ribbon fundraiser for Ukraine

A six-year-old schoolgirl from Corby so upset by the war in Ukraine has been spurred on to fundraise for the aid effort by spending her own pocket money to make support badges.

Penelope Vilnitis, a pupil at Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Primary School, had been distressed to hear about the war in Ukraine and wanted to do her bit to help.

Using her pocket money she bought yellow and blue ribbon - the colours of the Ukrainian flag - and set about making badges, advertising them on Facebook site Sharing the Kindness.

Penelope Vilnitis

Proud mum Rebecca McTaggart has been helping with the pins for the badges made by the kind-hearted schoolgirl.

She said: "We don't have any connection to Ukraine but they spoke about it at school and she was really upset.

"She's a very kind person and when I explained what had happened in Ukraine, she wanted to help. She used her own pocket money and bought the ribbon."

While Penelope was off school with chicken pox, she used the time to make the ribbon badges and the little bags for them to go into - charging £1 a badge that goes to the aid effort.

One of the badges

Rebecca said: "It's her first fundraising. She's already made £70 for the Red Cross and she's got another 50 orders.

"We'll keep going as long as people want them."