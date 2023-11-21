The fair will last four hours on both Thursday and Friday afternoon

Rushden Historical Transport Society (RHTS) is hosting a Christmas craft fair on Thursday and Friday (November 23 and 24) to help usher in the festive season.

From 4pm until 8pm, people attending the Goods Shed will be able to visit the stalls to purchase gifts, decorations, cards, handmade jewellery and more.

A spokesperson for RHTS said: “We're very excited to start off the festive season with our annual Evening Christmas Craft & Gift Fair in the Goods Shed.

"We have booked in a fantastic selection of over 40 local businesses.

“There will be something here for everyone including fresh holly wreaths, cards, decorations, jewellery, cakes, cheese, a wide variety of handmade crafts and much more.”

A choir from Standing in the Wings will also be present between 6pm and 7pm to sing festive tunes, and hot food and drink will be available to purchase throughout.