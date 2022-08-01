Kids go free at Corby garden-friendly craft workshops

Corby town centre’s popular craft workshops for children are returning with Willow Place set to host two free, garden-friendly children’s craft workshops.
On Sunday, August 7, youngsters will be able to create a sustainable and biodegradable bird feeder based around a pinecone.
A fortnight later on Sunday, August 21, an artist will show children how to create a bug hotel in a pot using a wide variety of natural materials including moss, pinecones, bamboo, bark and straw.
Centre director Dan Pickard said: “We’ve recently rewilded some of the grass areas alongside our car park and planted wildflowers to make them more bird and bee friendly.
"These new craft workshops are a great way for youngsters to engage with the wildlife in their own gardens and to learn more about their importance to our towns and cities.”
The drop-in garden craft workshops run from 11am to 2pm in Queens Square, Corby, while stocks last.