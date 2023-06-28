A Rushden nursery is celebrating after being rated good in all areas by Ofsted.

Grandir UK’s Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Rushden has been rated good following an inspection on April 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors have now published their report online, with nursery staff being praised by Ofsted for their caring and attentive nature towards children, developing positive relationships between the two.

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Rushden has been rated good by Ofsted

The report says: “The positive relationships between children and the staff are clear.

"Babies giggle with delight, bob up and down and clap their hands when staff sing familiar songs to them.

"Two-year-old children develop confidence to explore the wide range of activities that are available to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report comments on how well the staff help children to become independent at nursery, saying: “Staff encourage children to challenge themselves and take appropriate risks.

"Children who are eager to climb on the climbing frame are carefully supervised by staff who teach them how to turn around and come down safely.”

The inspector noted how well the nursery manager and nursery team worked together, and also said: “Parents make complimentary comments about the nursery.

"They say how well staff helped their child settle.

"Parents like the daily communication from staff, so they know about how their child's care routines are managed throughout the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the inspection, Gina Lewis, nursery manager at Kiddi Caru Day Nursery, Rushden said: “The day was a wonderful experience.

"All the team were relaxed, confident and proud to showcase what we offer our children every single day.”

The nursery has 113 children aged from 0 to four on its roll.