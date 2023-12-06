KGH volunteers appreciated on International Volunteer Day

Mayor says thanks to all amazing volunteers

The Mayor of Kettering, Cllr Emily Fedorowycz, has presented appreciation awards from the town to volunteers at Kettering General Hospital.

The awards were delivered on International Volunteer Day – a day mandated by the United Nations to mark the collective power of volunteering to make the world a better place.

The Mayor met some of KGH’s 235 volunteers who work across the hospital in a wide variety of roles such as meeting and greeting new arrivals in hospital, providing refreshments to support staff and patients, and helping staff deliver items within the hospital.

Cllr Fedorowycz said: “When I found out about the sheer number of volunteers KGH has, supporting in so many ways, I knew we had to find a way to really celebrate all of these wonderful individuals.

“Volunteering your time to help others is one of the most rewarding things you can do in this life but it’s hard work and each person who gives their time to make life at KGH better truly is amazing. You are selfless heroes and your kindness and generosity is so greatly appreciated.”

The Mayor met volunteers at the hospital’s We Care Café set up during the Covid-19 pandemic to support staff working hard under very stressful conditions, especially in the early part of the pandemic.

Volunteers continue to work in the café from Monday to Friday providing staff with free drinks and a place to relax away from their busy departments.

Volunteer Manager Christine Hardy said: “Volunteers play an important role at KGH supporting our patients, visitors and staff.

“They come from all walks of life with diverse backgrounds, skill sets and experiences.

“We are delighted that the Mayor chose to mark International Volunteer Day by coming to see some of the work that KGH’s volunteers do to support staff, patients and their local community.”

Hospital volunteer Barbara Gale, from Kettering, has worked for the last year as a pharmacy runner and in administration in the hospital’s Macmillan Cancer Information Centre.

She said: “I have retired and now it is time to give something back. Being a volunteer really keeps me going and the hospital is such a nice place to work and you feel needed. I think it was a lovely idea to celebrate volunteering today.”

Paul Besley from Corby has been volunteering for more than four years in the meet and greet service, as a buggy driver, and most recently in the We Care Café.

He said: “I love working in the hospital. I used to work in social care with RNIB and volunteered at the Rushton Hall School for the Blind. I think it was a very good idea to mark the contribution volunteers make to the hospital.”

Volunteer Lynette Mahoney has worked for two years as a runner and in the We Care Café. She said: “I love it. The gratitude you get from staff who visit the We Care Café is fantastic. It is all free and they work so hard and then really appreciate relaxing in the café.”

Kettering General Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer, Jayne Skippen, said: “Volunteers are one of the jewels in the crown of Kettering General Hospital.

“During the pandemic they delivered meals to front-line staff to take home and eat, had a care courier service to deliver clothes and personal items to patients on our wards, and delivered medications to our wards and to people’s homes.

“Now they continue to deliver the pharmacy service for 40 hours a week, continue to deliver medications to some patients in remote locations, alongside many other areas of support.

“I am delighted that Kettering, through its Mayor, has recognised their considerable efforts on International Volunteer Day.”

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer please apply viaKettering General Hospital Jobs page by selecting the volunteers sector.

This will bring up a list of volunteering opportunities at Kettering and Northampton General Hospitals.