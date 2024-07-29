KGH rebuild plans under 'review' as new Labour government look to fill economic 'black hole' left by Tories

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for Kettering General Hospital’s much-needed rebuild will be reviewed by the new Labour government, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced.

In a statement to the House of Commons today, the Chancellor confirmed that the former Conservative Government’s pledge to build 40 ‘new’ hospitals by 2030 – a pledge which included the KGH rebuild – was now under review.

Rosie Wrighting, the new Labour MP for Kettering, prioritised visiting KGH in her first week in the job saying she was ‘desperate’ to see the £620m rebuild take place.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves in the House of Commons

Today Ms Reeves said: “In October 2020, the Government announced that 40 new hospitals would be built by 2030. Since then, only one new project has opened to patients and only six have started their main construction activity.

"The National Audit Office were clear that delivery was wildly off track, but since coming into office, it has become clear that the previous government continued to maintain its commitment to 40 hospitals without anywhere close to the funding required to deliver them. That gave our constituents false hope.

"We need to be straight with the British people about what is deliverable and what is affordable, so we will conduct a complete review of the new hospital programme with a thorough realistic and costed timetable for delivery.”

The Labour Chancellor, who visited Kettering during the General Election campaign, announced her plans to reduce the financial ‘black hole’ by £5.5bn this year, and over £8bn next year.

How the new Kettering General Hospital could look

Just three weeks before the vote earlier this month, Ms Reeves told the Northants Telegraph she knew how important the KGH project was – having previously gone the Rothwell Road site to visit ill relatives.

The former Conservative MP Philip Hollobone had claimed Labour would pause or potentially even not proceed with the rebuild if they won the General Election, sparking a war of words between the political parties.

On her visit to Kettering, Ms Reeves had said: “What a load of rubbish. We’ve committed to the rebuild of Kettering General Hospital.

How the new Kettering General Hospital could look

“I know how important it is. I’ve been to Kettering General Hospital when family members of mine have been poorly to see them so I know how important it is to the local area and we are absolutely committed to getting on and delivering the hospital that we need here in Kettering.”