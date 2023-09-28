KGH nurses receive awards for outstanding care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Skylark/Paediatric Assessment Unit Staff Nurse, Alpa Jadav, and Clifford Ward Deputy Sister, Molly Beards, were nominated for their awards by patients or close family members for the care they have delivered.

The DAISY Awards are an international recognition programme that honours and celebrates the exceptional care that many nurses and midwives provide every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the scheme was launched at Kettering General Hospital in October 2020 almost 300 KGH patients, family members and carers have nominated nurses and midwives for the award and 28 have received it.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skylark Staff Nurse Alpa Jadav receiving her award from Director of Nursing Jayne Skippen.

Clifford Ward Deputy Sister Molly Beards was nominated for her award by a family member for the way she looked after a mother. (The nominee wishes to remain anonymous).

Her nomination reads: “Our mother was in hospital for a mere few days but unfortunately we knew that this time she wouldn't be leaving. Molly is an outstanding nurse. The best we have ever dealt with. She made sure we got to say goodbye to mum in our own way and she had us there by her side until the end. Such magnificent compassion, dignity and respect for such a young lady. Our mother passed knowing she was taken care of by somebody who genuinely cares and has an undeniable passion for helping people... and for that we can never be thankful enough. Kettering General Hospital is lucky to have her.”

Skylark Ward/Paediatric Assessment Unit Staff Nurse Alpa Jadav was nominated for her award by Kerry Beattie, from Thrapston, for the way she cared for Kerry and her son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her nomination reads: “Alpa stood out with her care for my son. She genuinely loves her job and she went above and beyond. I felt confident in her care, she was very good in her care for me as a parent too. She recognised we needed mental health support as well, and she was also really good at explaining what was happening to my son. I felt very confident in her at a time when we both felt really, really, vulnerable.

Clifford Ward Deputy Sister Molly Beards receiving her award from Director of Nursing Jayne Skippen.

The staff members received their awards this month from the hospital’s Director of Nursing, Midwifery and AHPs, Jayne Skippen accompanied by other senior nurses. They also received a DAISY pin badge and “Healer’s Touch” sculpture.

Jayne said: “We are delighted and very proud to be able to announce some more great KGH DAISY Award winners.

“Alpa and Molly clearly provided outstanding care for their patients and families and made them feel well looked after and valued. Such compassionate care is a key element of what we try and achieve every day and what the DAISY Awards aim to celebrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once again we want to thank everyone who takes the time and trouble to nominate our staff members for these awards.

Alpa celebrates with the Paediatric Assessment Unit team.

“They enable families to thank individuals who have touched their lives, often at a time of great vulnerability. Please keep the nominations coming.”