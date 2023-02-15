Nurses from Kettering General Hospital have received DAISY Awards for the outstanding compassionate and sensitive care they have provided for patients.

ICU staff nurse Jessica Flowers, Naseby A registered nurse Brenda Mgijima, Deene B registered nurse Neethu John, and Skylark Ward staff nurse Tatiana Ururu were nominated for their awards by patients or close family members.

The DAISY Awards are an international recognition programme that honours and celebrates the exceptional care that many nurses and midwives provide every day.

Registered nurse Neethu John receives her award from Gen Surg Matron Hannah Graziano

Since the scheme was launched at KGH in October 2020 some 285 patients, family members and carers have nominated nurses and midwives for the award and 26 have received it.

Kim Brine, from Rothwell, nominated intensive care unit staff nurse Jessica Flowers after her daughter Sophie was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit.

She said: “Sophie has physical and learning disabilities and every shift that Jess cared for her she took the time Sophie needed to process what was happening.

“She spent time holding her hand, comforting her, and even played games and gave Sophie gold stars as she improved.

DAISY Award winner Brenda Mgijima receives her award from Matron for Older Adults Alice Chalmers

"Jess will stay in Sophie’s thought as she recovers and leaves hospital, ensuring she has some positive memories of what was a traumatic experience.

"We really feel Jess deserves recognition for the empathy and kindness she showed us.”

Skylark Ward staff nurse Tatiana Ururu was nominated by a patient after their child developed jaundice and was admitted to the ward.

The nomination read: “Nurse Tatiana went the extra mile each shift to support my wife and the welfare of our newborn.

KGH ICU staff nurse Jessica Flowers receives the award from Director of Nursing and Quality Jayne Skippen

"She kept us updated and reassured us on all progress.

"We were extremely grateful for all the attention and hard work nurse Tatiana Ururu gave us.

"She was thorough, caring, attentive and gave very clear and timely communication each time she was on shift.

"It was really comforting to see her each evening as we knew that we would not be kept waiting for anything that was needed for our newborn.

DoN Jayne Skippen with SN Tatiana Ururu and her DAISY Aaward

"It really felt like nothing was too much trouble, she listened carefully to our concerns and anticipated our needs.”

Part of registered nurse Brenda Mgijima’s nomination, which was anonymous, was from the sister of a patient.

It read: “My sister is very unassuming and does not complain or seek attention from staff when she began to feel severe pain.

"Brenda listened when I explained how out of character this was and she made it her mission to get a doctor to see my sister even though the doctor was really busy.

"Once the doctor came, she immediately got the necessary pain relief as soon as it was written up, even though she had so many other patients to care for.

"I felt my sister was important to her, that she took my concerns really seriously, and then made sure she had the necessary treatment.

"Thank you Brenda - you really are a top quality nurse and you deserve recognition.”

Registered nurse Neethu John’s nomination was from patient Lea Sapsford, from Wellingborough, who was supported by her on two visits to hospital for operations related to serious hernia/bowel problems.

It read: “I was admitted to Deene B twice in September both times Neethu looked after me in fact she went above and beyond to care for me.

"Neetu really looked after me she made sure my pain was managed and was really caring and when I was anxious about anything she was there to explain what was going to happen and she allayed my fears and worries.

"Neethu was always professional and it’s obvious that she sees her role as a nurse as a vocation and not just a job.”

The staff members received their awards this month from the hospital’s director of nursing, midwifery and AHPs, Jayne Skippen, interim director of nursing Fiona Barnes and other senior nurses.

They also received an accompanying pin badge and “Healer’s Touch” sculpture.

Jayne said: “We are delighted and very proud to be able to announce some more great DAISY Award winners.

“Jessica, Brenda, Neethu, and Tatiana all clearly provided outstanding care for their patients and made them feel well looked after and valued.

"Such compassionate care is a key element of what we try and achieve every day and what the DAISY Awards aim to celebrate.

“Once again we want to thank everyone who takes the time and trouble to nominate our staff members for these awards.

“They enable families to thank individuals who have touched their lives, often at a time of great vulnerability. Please keep the nominations coming.”