KGH invests £1.2 million in new x-ray equipment

Kettering General Hospital has invested £1.2 million in state-of-the-art x-ray technology to improve patient care.

The trust has upgraded two of its seven x-ray rooms - one in main x-ray, and one in A&E - to incorporate two £150,000 (each) state-of-the-art machines which will help patients to be seen more quickly and result in higher quality diagnostic images.

The Fujifilm equipment replaces two old x-ray machines, both more than 10-years-old, which were at a greater risk of breakdown.

Some of KGH’s radiology team in the new room: Neil Baxter, Dela Quarshie, Roxi Ghisa, Bryony Shearer and Lucy Astle (L-R)

It will help the hospital to improve the way it delivers some of the 50,000 of x-ray investigations it does for patients each year.

KGH’s deputy head of radiology, Neil Baxter, who has overseen the upgrade, said: “The new equipment replaces some of oldest imaging equipment and brings it right up to date.

“The new machines have both fixed plate digital x-ray plates and large and small moveable ones.

“This gives us greater flexibility than we had before enabling a better range of x-rays of different body parts to be done in both main x-ray and A&E.

“For example the smaller plates can be easily carried across the hospital, used in our neonatal unit to x-ray premature babies, and then downloaded back in the radiology department.”