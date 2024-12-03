Keys stolen in Kettering burglary used to steal car and get away with jewellery and iPad

Keys stolen in a Kettering burglary have been used to steal a car as well as jewellery and an iPad.

The burglary took place between 12.30am and 8.30am on Saturday, November 30, in Havelock Street.

Northants Police have appealed for CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage to help them investigate the incident.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought following a residential burglary in which keys to a Vauxhall Corsa were stolen from inside the address before the vehicle was taken. Other items stolen included jewellery and an iPad.

Northants Police file picture /National World

“Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in or around Havelock Street in Kettering between 12.30am and 8.30am on Saturday, November 30?

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity between the stated times or who may have captured the car leaving Havelock Street on dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage.”

Call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 24000712760.