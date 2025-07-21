Keys stolen in Desborough burglary used to steal car

Car keys stolen in a Desborough burglary have been used to take a car parked outside a home.

Northants Police officers are asking for witnesses to come forward who may have seen something suspicious in or around Plens View in Desborough between 11pm on Thursday, July 17 and 6am on Friday, July 18.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought following a residential burglary in which the offenders stole a set of car keys to the occupant’s vehicle.

“They then used the keys to steal the occupant’s black Vauxhall Astra car, which was parked outside the address.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity between the stated times or who may have relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/bRCse and https://orlo.uk/28H2m

Quote incident number 25000420162 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.