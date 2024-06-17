Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kettfest returns this Saturday to celebrate the talent of Kettering featuring local musicians, dancers, poets and artists.

Held across the town centre, the one-day festival will showcase performers across five stages and other venues.

Organised by Kettering Arts Centre, the main stage will run from 10am to 10pm in the Market Place with live music from some local bands through the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival is being organised by Kettering Cultural Consortium (KCC) members and funded with a £7,000 grant from Kettering Town Council with additional amounts from member funds.

Kezzabelle - KettFest returns on Saturday June 22/National World

Zoe Martin, from KCC and Picture the Difference (PtD), said: “Kettfest is a great way to celebrate the creative talent in this town and support local businesses at the same time. We have an exciting programme this year."

The main stage will see a headline slot from Funk Odyssey – Sister Sledge’s 2024 tour support act – and a Bill Burton disco finale, with street food available around the site.

Cllr Craig Skinner, chair of Kettering Town Council’s markets and events committee, said: “The town council is really pleased to be able to support Kettfest. It’s great to see everyone come together and celebrate what’s best about our town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clock Tower stage, curated by Jason Redhead from ISM Academy, will be at the other end of the High Street, showcasing the best up-and-coming artists.

Anderson School of Dance - KettFest returns on Saturday June 22/National World

New for this year is Pets at Kettfest, sited outside Jamie’s Pet Food shop in Lower Street. Bring your furry friends to have free, quick-sketch pet and owner portraits by artist Katy Dynes, tips and treats from The Mud Room Grooming and Katrina’s Happy Dogs.

Outside Peacocks in Meadow Road, the community stage will show off dancers and performers while Kettering Library is hosting the spoken word stage with poet Kezzabelle leading workshops and performances at Cornerstone.

This year The Yards has teamed up with Mark Robinson, of The Music Barn Festival, who is providing DJs throughout the day and ‘have-a-go’ DJ slots. There will be live graffiti creation by Jimski and graffiti workshops to take part in. A go-to for those that need a quiet space is The Lawyer & The Nurse. There you will find a SEN-designed sensory room plus family-friendly activities such as face painting and crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a trail sheet to follow to spot Kettering and District Art Society artists around the town centre, sketching and painting the day’s scenes with an original artist-designed prize for the first ten people to complete the trail sheet.

Jamie's - KettFest returns on Saturday June 22/National World

Brightwayz will be in Lower Street encouraging people to choose alternatives to cars to travel to the event, with bicycles and more to try out. Plus, youngsters can test their skate and scooter skills with special sessions from Illicit Skate School at Horsemarket. Illustrator Sally Leach will be here painting active travel-inspired artwork on a BT box sponsored by Brightwayz.

The Corby Model Railway Society’s ride-on railway attraction will be welcomed back – outside the library in Sheep Street – and around the site will be face painters and roaming entertainers.

Head to Parish Rooms for The Art Space by The Market Place, where PtD will be creatively exploring the theme of The Ripple Effect. This will also be the start for the Cosplay Parade, KDAS artist trail sheet collection point and a chance to meet, celebrate and share memories with St Mary’s School (of Fuller Street) for their 125th anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All along the High Street, and the bottom of Gold Street, will be artisan market stalls with a range of local craft and items to buy, with street food on sale in the Market Place and Gold Street.

Corby and District Model Railway Club - KettFest returns on Saturday June 22/National World

Zoe added: “Our best dressed shop theme, ‘The Ripple Effect’, invites us to consider how, through our words and actions, we can make a positive difference to our lives, others’ lives and that of our community.”

For full information and the latest on times go to www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/KettFest