KettFest is back and ready to put you in the spotlight

After a break of two years the much-loved KettFest is set to return to pop-up venues across Kettering and to the arts scene – and organisers want the community to be in the spotlight.

Ready to mark its sixth event, the firm favourite on the Kettering cultural calendar will focus on artists, musicians, writers and performers on the main festival day of July 2.

As in previous years, the line-up hopes to showcase a mix of arts, culture and music with a party atmosphere curated by the people for the people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KettFest returns to Kettering in July

KettFest co-founder, Jo Selby-Green, said: “KettFest came about over eight years ago to bring focus to the wonderful things that go on in Kettering.

"After a Covid time-out of two years we're back. Maybe because we've been away for a while or maybe because folk are wanting a big community celebration after the last two and a half years struggling with restrictions, this year we have the support of many more people.

"I'd like to specifically mention Kettering Cultural Consortium, experienced organisers of community arts events, who have encouraged me and are supporting me to run the event this year.”

To make the festival its usual vibrant and eclectic mix businesses, community groups and individuals are being asked to get involved.

KettFest

Jo Said: “We are hoping that businesses, community groups, individuals and anyone who wants to get involved get in contact.

"This year we are promoting events over two weeks, either side of the main festival day on July 2. We need you to get in contact so we can put a spotlight on you.

"We are always looking for more artists, musicians, writers, performers to get in contact and bring colour and diversity to our town – and if you are a business, let KettFest promote you.”

Already booking their place on the bill are bands, poets and a games event. There will be colourful ‘yarn bombing’ across the town as well as art exhibitions, history, authors, live music, spoken word, street performers, a town crier and market stalls.

The festival will hold a launch event on July 1 at Kafe Bloc

Jo added: “KettFest is a festival is for the people by the people. Businesses can promote themselves and it gives us all the chance to be positive about Kettering.

“If you want to put on a show, tell us and we’ll find a way to make it happen – it’s really that simple, we want to help.

“It’s never too late to join in – there are so many opportunities to perform, even if someone wants to bring an instrument and busk on the day.

“There’s going to be a surprise around every corner - expect the unexpected.”

A KettFest launch event will be hosted by Kafe Bloc in Sheep Street on Friday, July 1, with music provided by legendary Kettering DJ Bill Burton. Food and drink will be available.