People are being urged to join in Kettering’s annual celebration of the arts as KettFest returns to the streets of the town.

The one-day festival on Saturday, June 14, will feature local musicians, dance groups, spoken word poets, schools and artists - and people can now sign up to take part.

Organised by members of the Kettering Cultural Consortium (KCC), the funds have been provided by Kettering Town Council.

Chairman of KCC, Ian Luck, said: “The Cultural Consortium is seeking to coordinate an exciting and varied creative offer to Kettering communities and highlight the benefits of the arts for both young and old. KettFest is the ideal annual event, bringing people together for a multi-arts and culture celebration.”

The main stage in the Market Place, is organised by Kettering Arts Centre who is offering the lucky winner of their Battle of the Bands gigs a guaranteed slot on this stage. The KettFest main stage, which will run from 10am to 10pm, showcases local bands throughout the day, finishing with the legendary Bill Burton disco finale.

Entertaining the crowds at The Clock Tower stage is stage manager Jason Redhead from ISM Academy, showcasing local bands, duos and solo acts. In the area, there will be stalls, food vendors, face painters and entertainers.

People can take a walkies with their four-legged friends to Pets at Kettfest, where the artist Katy Dynes will again be offering free portraits and pet experts will provide tips and treats.

Close by, Brightwayz will be back with their have-a-go e-bikes, scooters and an e-cargo bike giving free rides up to the main stage.

The Community Stage, hosted by Beccy Hurrell of BHVA and Northants 1 Radio, provides a space for schools, theatre and dance groups and entertainers. Kettering Library, hosts poet and bard, Kezzabelle, will again host the inspiring Spoken Word Stage, giving a platform for storytelling, poetry, comedy and the occasional belly-dancer.

At The Yards, Selecta and Dance til Dawn will be bringing chilled out DJ vibes throughout the day, plus a chance for some have-a-go DJ slots for those that sign up quickly. Graffiti workshops, vintage stalls, relaxed spaces, food stalls and Flyby Bars will be dotted around the town.

This year, a new collaboration with Wicksteed Park will host a KettFest launch event on Friday, June 13. In the pavilion, Wicky Bear will meet and greet with free music from Big Bopper, face painting from Brushed Beauties, art activities, games from Boards of Kettering and giant lawn games.

For those keen to get sporty, there will be circuits from Be Military Fit (BMF), plus have-a-go sessions from Kettering Lodge Bowling Club, Barton Seagrave Cricket Club. You can get dancing with Let’s Dance with Bowie and more music and dance from Kettering Bhangra dancers and Africa Alive. Wristband deals will be available for those attending both the launch event and Kettfest.

Zoe Martin, creative director for Kettfest, said: “This year we want to create stronger ‘connections’ between people, groups and communities which is why we chose this as our theme. We want everyone to feel that they are part of this event and our town. The Kettfest launch event at Wicksteed will also provide a chance to connect with clubs and ‘have-a-go’ at what they offer.”

The connections theme for 2025 will see artists and shops taking part in The Best Dressed Shop competition to think creatively about how they can bring the idea to life with colourful activity and artworks. Also championing this theme, will be Picture the Difference at The Art Space by The Market Place, with their art installations and creative activities. Across the town, artists from the Kettering District Art Society artists will be busy sketching and painting the day.

To sign up to Kettfest and connect on social media, please follow go to https://linktr.ee/kettfest,

Register to perform at https://bit.ly/Kettfest4Performers

Register as a shop or visual artist https://bit.ly/VisualArtistsandShops

Apply for a market stall: https://www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/kettfest-pitch