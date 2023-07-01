KettFest 2023 offering FIVE stages for day of arts, culture, music and community fun

Artists and performers who will grace the five stages across Kettering for KettFest 2023 have been announced ahead of the festival on Saturday, July 15.

Kettering’s community festival is set to return to town centre streets with its eclectic mix of arts, culture and music celebrating the best of the town.

Staff from Kettering Arts Centre will host the ‘main stage’ in Kettering Market Place with further venues spreading out into the town’s pedestrianised streets.

Kezzabelle the poet

With all stages kicking off from 11am – apart from Schtum-Fest that promises a ‘very late’ finish – free, family entertainment has been promised with something for everyone.

Mayor of Kettering Cllr Emily Fedorowycz said: “It’s going to be phenomenal – totally awesome. It’s really exciting to see it all coming together. We now have the biggest KettFest we have ever had, with different people championing each stage, we have the festival we have always dreamed of having. There’s going to be something going on all the way through the town centre.”

Here’s what’s going on:

Main Stage in Market Place, Sheep Street, NN16 0AJ from 11am to 8pm.

KettFest 2019

The main stage of Kettfest 2023 will feature talented musicians from across the town so people can listen after grabbing some street food and drinks to enjoy a day of ‘sublime’ sounds. Bands featuring are Last Chance, Liam Vincent & the Odd Foxes, The Keepers, The Touch, Bravestar, Rogue State Circus, Troubadour, The Vibernauts, The Last Corner Piece and The Distraction.

Clock Stage, hosted by ISM Academy and Jamie Cooper from Jamie's Butchers, outside Toller Church, Gold Street, NN16 8JA from 11am to 6pm

New for 2023, the Clock Stage will offer treats – musically with sets from local ‘busking’ musicians, and for the tastebuds as legendary butcher Jamie cooks up a storm offering barbecued delights.

Spoken Word Stage, Kettering Library, Sheep Street, NN16 0AY from 11am to 5pm

First Kettfest: Kettering: first Kettfest community arts festival 2015

Festival favourite Kezzabelle returns to KettFest with her spoken word stage featuring The Bard of Northampton, Chuck The Poet and Myrle Roach. People can bring a picnic and settle down in the library for the spoken word space, celebrating diverse creativity with poets, bards, storytellers, play writes, horror fiction writers, all rejoicing in words and their meanings.

Community Stage, hosted by Beccy Hurrell Voice and Arts, outside Peacocks, Meadow Road, NN16 8TL from 11am to 5pm

With performances by local dance schools and performing arts pupils the young talent of Kettering will be on show.

Beccy said: “We love the Kettering community so much we want to share these talented (mainly young) folk with you – and there's no better place to find them than on the Community Stage, in Meadow Road. If you are a fan of top class dancers and performers then this is the place for you – join us to celebrate the talent on show.”

The Yards, 10 Market Street, NN16 0AH

As well as the usual quirky shopping experience The Yards will host a vintage market from 11am to 4pm after which the free, multi-genre music festival Schtumfest takes over a 4pm until ‘very late’.

Green Patch Fun Zone in the Parish Rooms, just off Kettering Market Place NN16 0AJ hosted by The Green Patch from 11am to 5pm

Green Patch staff will host green-fingered eco-friendly drop-in family fun with using sustainable materials to craft bird feeders as well as ‘planting a shoe’.

Cllr Fedorowycz added: “All we need now is for people to come along and support the day and be the audience. We’re celebrating the best of Kettering and we want to create a real buzz in the town.

