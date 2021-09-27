Kettering's Wicksteed Park party nights are back for the Christmas do

A popular Kettering Christmas venue has launched its festive offer as party-goers plan to return to the pre-pandemic celebration evenings.

Wicksteed Park will offer guests free rides on its famous Victorian carousel as part of the fun at the masquerade ball-themed events that will feature a live band and a disco.

Events are in the park’s Pavilion ballroom and will also include a live performance from the band Chromatic, table entertainment and a disco.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Masquerade Ball will be the theme for the Wicksteed events

Wicksteed Park head of sales and marketing Rachel James said: “Our famous party nights are perfect for getting work colleagues, friends and family into the Christmas spirit and they always sell out fast.

“We are especially looking forward to welcoming everyone back this Christmas as Covid prevented us from holding our party nights last year, so this year’s events promise to be extra special.

“A delicious locally sourced and freshly prepared three-course festive meal will be served to your table, followed by entertainers that will thrill and delight.”

Tickets are now available for dates throughout December, priced at £49.50 per person, which also includes a three-course traditional Christmas dinner (including a vegetarian option), free festive drink on arrival, a warm mince pie and a ride on the carousel.

Wicksteed Park Pavilion

The park has included a 'Covid promise', which guarantees guests a full refund if the Government introduces restrictions which prevent it from putting on the event.

Separate suites are available for pre-party private drinks from 10 to 100 people – subject to availability. Drinks packages and wine pre-orders are also available