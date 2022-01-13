Kettering's Wicksteed Park fun factory reopens after pandemic break

A much-loved indoor attraction at Kettering's Wicksteed Park has reopened after a break of almost two years because of the Covid pandemic.

Wicky’s Play Factory is once again welcoming young guests to the soft play area that also hosts parties and boasts a cafe.

It is one of the last rides and attractions to reopen at the popular park that celebrated its centenary last year.

Wicky's Play Factory

The fun factory was designed to make the park more of an all-year-round destination, with things for people to do whatever the weather.

Rachel James, Wicksteed Park's head of sales and marketing, said: "It has taken some time, as we’ve had to wait for Covid-related capacity restrictions to relax and complete work in other areas of the park, but I’m so pleased to say that day has now arrived.

"Wicky’s Play Factory has super fun slides to whizz down, tunnels to climb through and giant ball pits to launch into and it was great to see people enjoying it again at the weekend.

"There is also a cafe for the grown ups to relax in. There is a range of flexible party packages available and even the option to hire for exclusive use."

Wicksteed Park's indoor attraction Wicky's Play Factory

Preparations have already begun for later in the year when more of the attractions will be open.

Although recruitment of seasonal staff doesn’t begin until later in the year, the park currently has a range of job opportunities available for people who want to join the team.

To apply visit: www.wicksteedpark.org/careers.