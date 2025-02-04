Kettering's ‘white haired lady on a bike’ celebrates her 100th birthday

Kettering's ‘white haired lady on a bike’ has celebrated her 100th birthday with cake and a card from the King.

Joan Gant, who celebrated her hundredth year on January 31, was joined by her immediate family at a party to mark the milestone.

She was also honoured by the joint congregations of three Kettering churches on Sunday who sang happy birthday to wish her well.

Joan said: “It feels amazing to be 100. I can’t believe I’m 100!”

Joan Gant on her trusty bike and celebrating her 100th birthday/National World

Clean-living Joan has enjoyed excellent health and put down her theory for longevity in a short verse – poetry is one of her passions.

She said: “Use it or lose it, but never abuse it, and be thankful for every day.”

A proud Yorkshire lass, Joan was born in Hull in 1925, where her dad was a Handsome Taxi Cab driver.

She moved to the outskirts of the city with her family during the Second World War to avoid the heavy bombing.

Joan Gant celebrating her 100th birthday/National World

Winning a scholarship to secretarial college, she left school at the age of the 14 to study typing and shorthand, a skill she used later in Kettering.

It was while commuting on her bike to work that she passed another cyclist going in the opposite direction. The rider – John Gant – flagged her down and asked her on a date to the pictures.

Accepting the invitation, she was dismayed to be ‘stood up’ but she had gone to the wrong cinema.

She said: “I waited and he didn’t appear so I thought I might as well go in. We met on the bus going home. He’d done the same thing.”

Barton Seagrave Joan Gant, at the age of 85, pictured with her bike that was stolen in 2010/National World

The couple married after the war in 1947. Son Stephen was born two years later, Janet was welcomed in 1953, quickly followed by Stuart a year later.

John’s work as a police officer in the East Riding of Yorkshire took the family around the area, ending up in Bridlington.

In 1967, John became Chief Inspector of Northants Police’s traffic division leading to a move to Kettering.

The couple settled in Paradise Lane, Joan once again commuting on her bike to her job as a legal secretary at Lamb and Homes in West Street.

In 1987, John died on a visit to see their son Stephen in Copenhagen.

A move to Barton Seagrave saw Joan carry on her involvement in the town – hosting a regular coffee morning for neighbours, taking part in Scottish dancing, being an active member of the Mother’s Union at St Peter and St Paul Church, as well as being enrolled in the order of the ‘Holy Dusters’ cleaning rota.

Joan now has four grandchildren – Stephan, Johan, James and Matthew – and two great-grandchildren, Clara and Alice.

Daughter Janet said: “Mum is an amazing, inspirational person. She always puts everybody else first and is so welcoming.

“She is the lynchpin of our family. She’s a remarkable person. She carried on riding her bike until she was 97. It was only this summer she stopped cutting both the front and the back lawn.”

Joan added: “I keep going – you get used to it. I’m not on any medication but my proudest achievement is my family.”