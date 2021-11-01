Kettering's Spooky Street in pictures

A Kettering street went all out for Halloween last night (Sunday) with hundreds flocking to see the incredible spooky displays.

Kingsley Avenue is well-known for its October 31 celebrations, with dozens of houses on the street taking part.

Last year's event was cancelled because of the Covid pandemic - but this year it returned in style and there was There was even a ‘spook-ulele’ band playing outside the shop!

The road was temporarily closed to help improve safety with 10 volunteers including All Saints' Green councillors Dez Dell, Emily Fedorowycz and James Towns.

These pictures by Cllr Dell and Cllr Fedorowycz show some of the displays on show.

1. Kingsley Avenue Halloween . Photo Sales

