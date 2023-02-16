Kettering’s Rising Sun pub has raised more than £18,000 over the past year for local charities through various fundraising efforts.

Last Christmas, Dave, the pub operator, raised more than £5,000 for KGH’s Skylark children’s ward through a raffle with more than £4,000 worth of prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout last year, Dave and the community of Kettering continued their charitable efforts.

Kettering's Rising Sun pub raised more than £18,000 for charity in 2022

At Easter, the pub raised £2,450 for Skylark Ward and delivered £1,710 worth of Easter eggs and chocolates, and the Skittles team raised £740 through playing charity skittles every Saturday.

Additionally, Troop Aid raised £1,030 through the sale of badges and football frames, and two 24-hour pool competitions raised £2,170 and £1,100 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One local did a sponsored head shave, raising £1,150 for Cransley Hospice.

But the efforts of the pub and its community were not limited to local causes as they also raised £500 for Bansang Hospital in Africa, which has been run by Dave’s cousin for 30 years.

In total, £18,000 was raised in 2022.

Dave said: "We are incredibly proud of the contributions we've been able to make to the community through the efforts of our staff, customers and local partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will continue to support and give back to the community in any way we can.

“As a local pub operator, it is our responsibility to not only provide a warm and inviting atmosphere for our patrons but also give back to the community that has supported us.