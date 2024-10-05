Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The renovation of the Kettering’s library and art gallery has hit another snag as the recent wet weather revealed a new leak – this time in the roof of the brand new Cornerstone extension.

It’s the latest problem with the project that aimed to ‘unify’ the heritage quarter buildings but has seen multiple issues preventing it from opening on time – with water pouring into the new extension and the old Collyweston slate roof crumbling into the original library.

Now the modern extension’s flat roof has sprung a leak with rain dripping down into what was designed to be a cafe but currently houses the children’s library where the water is being caught in a bucket balanced on a shelf.

Cllr Anne Lee (Windmill, Lab) said: “It’s just exasperating. The roof really should not be leaking. The people of Kettering and the staff should not have to put up with this. The contractor should have fixed this. They shouldn’t be blasé, everyone else has reacted in horror. A bucket doesn’t testify to a building that we can have faith in. The roof should have been more solid.”

Issues with the extension to the Grade II-listed Kettering Library and Alfred East Art Gallery first came to light after the delayed project with an initial price budget of £3.9m was finally finished.

The project’s costs had spiralled due to supply problems after the Covid-19 pandemic and a further £487,000 was paid out by North Northants Council (NNC) – who inherited the project from Kettering Borough Council and Northamptonshire County Council.

Cllr Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism said: “Following the recent period of intense, prolonged rain, a leak has appeared in a section of Cornerstone.

"The issue has been passed back to the original contractor to investigate and resolve, as part of the snagging process. We will be looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and will continue to liaise with the contractor to achieve this.”

An ‘eye-watering’ budget of £6.8m has been set aside by NNC for roof repairs that will see tenting of the buildings to allow new locally-quarried stone to be fixed into place as well as further work on the gallery roof to prevent water ingress.

Last month a new Cornerstone website was launched explaining the project and to keep residents up to date

Cllr Howell said: “The intention has always been that Cornerstone would have its own website showcasing the exciting offering on site when the site is able to open fully.

“Whilst the roof project will take a considerable amount of time to complete, the new website will keep residents and visitors informed of the plans. We have also been working on developing a long-term business plan, alongside appointing a Heritage Manager who will oversee the site.

“Work continues at pace behind the scenes on the project to replace the 120-year-old roof on the heritage Grade II- listed Kettering library building. I know from speaking to residents and fellow councillors it is important that we keep everyone up to date with what is happening and to that end, we have also commissioned a video to inform everyone of the complex process for the replacement of the library roof. We hope this video will answer some of the questions around the project.

“As we move along with the project, now felt like the right time to launch the website, alongside the new video, so all the updates about the project and the plans for Cornerstone are in one place and residents know where to go for information.”

The council will be looking to invite tenders for the roof repairs in the next few weeks with the aim of starting works ‘in earnest’ in early 2025.

Cllr Lee added: “How ironic that the main library is out of use due to a leaking roof that was ignored while money was spent on a new extension... that now has a leaking roof.”