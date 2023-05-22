Kettering's Paul so proud as he completes gruelling Sahara Desert fundraiser

A Kettering cafe boss says he is so proud after completing a gruelling foot race across the Sahara Desert.

Paul Goodyear took on the Marathon des Sables (MdS) and has raised almost £5,000 for charity Walking With The Wounded.

The ex-Army man, who now runs The Hut cafe on the Ise Lodge estate with his sister, battled temperatures of more than 50C as he ran the equivalent of six marathons over six days.

Paul Goodyear with his medal after completing the race

And, after returning to Kettering, he says it was both one of the most brutal but enjoyable challenges he has ever taken on. Just under 30 per cent of participants dropped out – much higher than previous figures of between five and ten per cent – with the course made as challenging as possible.

Paul said: “The temperatures were in the 40s early in the week, but were well into the 50s for the last few days.

"This made every day a battle royal for all involved managing their limited water supplies, body temperature and overall fatigue, especially the "long day" which was 56 miles.

"With all this in mind, this made completing the event and receiving my medal and a big hug from Patrick, the event organiser, at the end of the last marathon all that much sweeter, and very emotional."

Paul, who was in the Scots Guards and toured in Northern Ireland in 1990, had to carry his own food, clothing and medical and sleeping equipment as he battled climbs, sand dunes and the tough overall terrain.

Having previously taken on ultra-marathons and ironman events he was no stranger to endurance challenges, but he had never tested himself to this extent.

He said the support of fellow runners he met while taking on the challenge helped him battle through the fatigue – and despite being on another continent he met someone who was originally from Kettering.

He said: “One of the most memorable and enjoyable things that I will take away from the event is the friendships I made with all my tent mates. What an amazing bunch of people who were thrown together for the week, and would you believe one of them was originally from Kettering...small world.

"We were one of only three out of well over 100 tents that didn't lose anyone, and a small part of that was the support we all gave each other.

"We are still in touch and are looking to meet up in the summer for a reunion.

"I am so proud to have completed it and making my family proud, along with raising nearly £5,000 for such an amazing charity Walking With The wounded. These guys work tirelessly every day supporting our ex-servicemen transitioning from military to civilian life.”

To donate to Paul’s cause, visit https://givepenny.com/paulgoodyear_mds_2023.