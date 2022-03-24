Kettering's new mayor appointed - and she's a familiar face

Kettering's town mayor will be a familiar face a former two-time appointee has been voted into the role for a third time.

Cllr Keli Watts has already served twice as mayor of the borough - once in 2012 and again in 2019- but this will be her first time in the new town mayor role.

The Labour member for William Knibb ward, who is currently deputy mayor, will take over from the current incumbent, Cllr Scott Edwards, in April.

Cllr Watts said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to have been trusted with this role by councillors. It's a role I very much enjoy.

"In the new council as mayor I have the chance to further shape the role which I'm very excited about."

Cllr Watts will be joined in her year of office by Cllr Emily Fedorowycz as deputy mayor a first for the Green Party in the county.

Cllr Fedorowycz said: “I am absolutely honoured to have been given this opportunity and am so grateful to Cllr Dez Dell and the wonderful people behind me for all of their support.

"When I first started going to council meetings I remember how inspirational it was to see Cllr Watts, a strong, fair, female figure, leading the council. Now I have a chance to inspire more young women to get involved in local politics. We need diversity, we need new ideas, and we need to bring the excitement back into politics again.

"I hope to show people of all ages that if you care about people and your community, then you can do this job. That’s all it takes.”

Cllr Watts added: "It will be great to have Cllr Fedorowycz at my side as my deputy. She's very enthusiastic.